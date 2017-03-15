PHOTOS: Mum of six's plea after car bursts into flames

MOTHER of six Joanna Bonaccorso is calling on the public for help after her car caught fire on the Cunningham Highway.

The incident last week saw police, ambulance officers and fire crews called to the highway at Dinmore.

Shockingly, Ms Bonaccorso revealed she wasn't the only one in the car before it caught alight.

"I had my two older kids and two younger kids in the car," she said.

"I noticed smoke near my vents first so started to pullover."

Her older boys aged 18 and 20 got out of the car to get their younger siblings out.

"My four-year-old was struggling to get out of his seat. My sons ran up the hill with the kids and away from car as we know that the car has LPG," she said.

"We thought it was going to blow up.

"My two babies were watching the car on fire, they're only four and six.

"A lady stopped because she saw the kids. She gave the little ones water and sat with them.

"A truck driver tried with a with fire extinguisher but it did nothing, flames still billowed out."

The Ipswich family of eight are asking for the public's help to fund a new car.

The Ipswich mum, whose family is pictured above, said the eight-seater four-wheel-drive was their family's main mode of transport.

"The car was not insured. We have lost the car and the children's' car seats," Ms Bonaccorso said.

"This is our second car that has caught fire. The first was stolen and the thieves burnt it at Swanbank.

"We're still in shock. I just kept on crying.

"We don't usually ask for help but we really need it."

If you can help, visit the family's gofundme page.