Five Rescued From Truck Swept Away by Floodwaters in Liberty, Tennessee
Weather

PHOTOS: Motorist tackles flooded bridge

Matt Taylor
by and Matt Taylor
2nd Mar 2021 7:09 AM
DESPITE rapidly flowing floodwaters rising nearly a metre over a local Townsville bridge, one motorist decided getting to work was more important.

The scene played out in front of stunned onlookers, including children, at Allambie Lane in Rasmussen which went under after Sunday night's deluge.

 

Children could be seen playing on the other side of a flooded road in Rasmussen on Monday morning. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
One witness said the flood had risen as high as 1.4m on the roadside markers and was falling.

But that didn't stop one motorist who, despite road closure signs, drove straight across the Bohle River.

 

Flooding on Allambie Lane, Rasmussen, which peaked 1.4m, didn’t stop some motorists from driving through the floodwaters. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
It's prompted an urgent warning from Queensland Fire Emergency Services, who continue to urge motorists that "if it's flooded, forget it".

Acting Chief Superintendent for the Northern Region, Kevin Anderson said swift water rescues are the most dangerous situations for firefighters.

 

Flooding on Allambie Lane, Rasmussen, which peaked 1.4m, didn’t stop some motorists from driving through the floodwaters. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
"If it's flooded, forget it, back it up and find an alternate route," he said.

"If you cant find an alternate route, just wait.

"I had one of my senior officers this morning who couldn't get to work because of floodwaters, sitting in his marked car watching people drive through floods.

 

Locals launched their boats to help get across the flooded Rasmussen Road. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
"Even when we're there, people are still doing it so it's very disappointing and frustrating."

At the same scene on Monday morning, other residents could be seen with alternative transport, using boats to ferry each other across the swollen river.

 

Allambie Lane, Rasmussen was closed on Monday morning. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Cars were also seen waiting on the side of the road for the flood waters to drop, with the road closed for several hours.

QFES has urged residents to ensure they take heed of weather warnings and have their cyclone kits ready in case of cyclonic weather conditions.

matthew.taylor5@news.com.au

Originally published as PHOTOS: Motorist tackles flooded bridge

