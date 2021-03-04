PHOTOS: Most expensive home to ever sell in Ipswich

14 Turnberry Way, Brookwater, sold for $1.58 million in January.

A HOUSE in Brookwater has sold for a record-smashing figure, fetching a higher price in the first month of 2021 than last year’s record-holder.

The five-bedroom mansion at 14 Turnberry Way sold for $1.58 million, becoming the most expensive home to ever sell in the area, according to realestate.com.au.

It beat the prior record holder by $260,000.

Another five-bedroom home, located at 4 Scenery Court, Brookwater, with four bathrooms and two car spaces, for $1.23 million in March last year.

The Ipswich suburb is known for its million-dollar sales and luxury properties, many of which boast 5+ bedrooms, panoramic views and lavish pools.

Selling on 14 January, the brand new home at 14 Turnberry Way backs onto a golf course.

Serviced by a dumbwaiter lift, the home unfolds across three storeys, with a rooftop terrace fit for extravagant parties.

More than 30 homes are currently up for grabs in Brookwater, including four with asking prices about $1.4 million.

A five-bedroom home on 1148 sq m with a $2 million price tag is under offer.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.