Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
14 Turnberry Way, Brookwater, sold for $1.58 million in January.
14 Turnberry Way, Brookwater, sold for $1.58 million in January.
Property

PHOTOS: Most expensive home to ever sell in Ipswich

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
4th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HOUSE in Brookwater has sold for a record-smashing figure, fetching a higher price in the first month of 2021 than last year’s record-holder.

The five-bedroom mansion at 14 Turnberry Way sold for $1.58 million, becoming the most expensive home to ever sell in the area, according to realestate.com.au.

14 Turnberry Way, Brookwater, sold for $1.58 million in January.
14 Turnberry Way, Brookwater, sold for $1.58 million in January.

It beat the prior record holder by $260,000.

Another five-bedroom home, located at 4 Scenery Court, Brookwater, with four bathrooms and two car spaces, for $1.23 million in March last year.

14 Turnberry Way, Brookwater, sold for $1.58 million in January.
14 Turnberry Way, Brookwater, sold for $1.58 million in January.

The Ipswich suburb is known for its million-dollar sales and luxury properties, many of which boast 5+ bedrooms, panoramic views and lavish pools.

Selling on 14 January, the brand new home at 14 Turnberry Way backs onto a golf course.

14 Turnberry Way, Brookwater, sold for $1.58 million in January.
14 Turnberry Way, Brookwater, sold for $1.58 million in January.

Serviced by a dumbwaiter lift, the home unfolds across three storeys, with a rooftop terrace fit for extravagant parties.

More than 30 homes are currently up for grabs in Brookwater, including four with asking prices about $1.4 million.

A five-bedroom home on 1148 sq m with a $2 million price tag is under offer.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

brookwater real estate brookwater realty ipswich real estate
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Claims of ‘part time’ councillors on $120k plus ‘ludicrous’

        Premium Content Claims of ‘part time’ councillors on $120k plus ‘ludicrous’

        Council News Ipswich councillors earn $122,000 a year on top of super and a car allowance. Councillor support officers are costing ratepayers more than $1 million

        Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        Premium Content Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        News A man in his 60s was trapped in his vehicle

        Mechanic in strife after zipping past police bike at 174km/h

        Premium Content Mechanic in strife after zipping past police bike at 174km/h

        News The Polair chopper was called in after a motorbike cop was unable to catch a...

        Ipswich police follow state’s lead in priority changes

        Premium Content Ipswich police follow state’s lead in priority changes

        News In the coming months Ipswich police will change the way they respond to our calls...