PHOTOS: Morning tea was a sweet success
HELPING to find a cure for cancer is pretty sweet, especially when there are scones and cake involved.
The Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser hosted by the Cancer Council Qld Ipswich Branch was a big success yesterday, with people filling the hall at the United Church on Glebe Rd.
The morning tea featured plates of tasty treats, games, raffles and live entertainment.
All money raised from the event goes to life-saving research, prevention, support programs and information for individuals and families who are currently battling cancer.
To see more photos from the day, log onto www.qt.com.au.
If you would like to host your own event, log on to www.biggestmorningtea. com.au and register to receive your own fundraising kit.