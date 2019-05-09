Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ENJOYING THE DAY: Kathy Boggan, Irma Deas and Claire Juler at the Cancer Council morning tea at Booval.
ENJOYING THE DAY: Kathy Boggan, Irma Deas and Claire Juler at the Cancer Council morning tea at Booval. Cordell Richardson
People and Places

PHOTOS: Morning tea was a sweet success

9th May 2019 12:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HELPING to find a cure for cancer is pretty sweet, especially when there are scones and cake involved.

Natasha, Donna and Cheryl. Howe.
Natasha, Donna and Cheryl. Howe. Cordell Richardson

The Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser hosted by the Cancer Council Qld Ipswich Branch was a big success yesterday, with people filling the hall at the United Church on Glebe Rd.

The morning tea featured plates of tasty treats, games, raffles and live entertainment.

Ben and Roslyn Westerman.
Ben and Roslyn Westerman. Cordell Richardson

All money raised from the event goes to life-saving research, prevention, support programs and information for individuals and families who are currently battling cancer.

Kim Geisle, Nola Croaker, Heather Jeffrey and Tina Williamson.
Kim Geisle, Nola Croaker, Heather Jeffrey and Tina Williamson. Cordell Richardson

To see more photos from the day, log onto www.qt.com.au.

Lyn Starker and Gloria Harvey at the Cancer Council morning tea at Booval.
Lyn Starker and Gloria Harvey at the Cancer Council morning tea at Booval. Cordell Richardson

If you would like to host your own event, log on to www.biggestmorningtea. com.au and register to receive your own fundraising kit.

Lois Keys, Dee Cairns and Denise Williams at the Cancer Council morning tea at Booval.
Lois Keys, Dee Cairns and Denise Williams at the Cancer Council morning tea at Booval. Cordell Richardson
biggest morning tea cancer council fundraiser
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Plumber's punt scores big with whopping Keno win

    premium_icon Plumber's punt scores big with whopping Keno win

    People and Places HE'S packing up the plunger after his Labour Day jackpot.

    • 9th May 2019 12:53 AM
    Turf club calls on council to block RQ's project change

    premium_icon Turf club calls on council to block RQ's project change

    News Track boss denies safety issues at Bundamba

    • 9th May 2019 12:33 AM
    Jail visit ends in drug driving bust

    premium_icon Jail visit ends in drug driving bust

    Crime She was fined $800 and her licence disqualified for one month

    • 9th May 2019 12:07 AM
    Shorten and Morrison have faced off in final debate

    premium_icon Shorten and Morrison have faced off in final debate

    Politics Shorten and Morrison faced questions centred on cost of living