PHOTOS: Morning tea was a sweet success

ENJOYING THE DAY: Kathy Boggan, Irma Deas and Claire Juler at the Cancer Council morning tea at Booval.

ENJOYING THE DAY: Kathy Boggan, Irma Deas and Claire Juler at the Cancer Council morning tea at Booval. Cordell Richardson

HELPING to find a cure for cancer is pretty sweet, especially when there are scones and cake involved.

Natasha, Donna and Cheryl. Howe. Cordell Richardson

The Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser hosted by the Cancer Council Qld Ipswich Branch was a big success yesterday, with people filling the hall at the United Church on Glebe Rd.

The morning tea featured plates of tasty treats, games, raffles and live entertainment.

Ben and Roslyn Westerman. Cordell Richardson

All money raised from the event goes to life-saving research, prevention, support programs and information for individuals and families who are currently battling cancer.

Kim Geisle, Nola Croaker, Heather Jeffrey and Tina Williamson. Cordell Richardson

To see more photos from the day, log onto www.qt.com.au.

Lyn Starker and Gloria Harvey at the Cancer Council morning tea at Booval. Cordell Richardson

If you would like to host your own event, log on to www.biggestmorningtea. com.au and register to receive your own fundraising kit.