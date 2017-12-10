PHOTOS: Close to 1000 bikes join Ipswich Toy Run festivities

WITH a rumble of the engines, a flash a tinsel and a twinkle of jingle bells, hundreds of bikies were off on the annual Ipswich Toy Run on Sunday morning.



Close to 1000 motorcycles rolled into Brassall Shopping Centre carpark before the big-hearted Santas and Elves-turned bike enthusiasts rumbled off throughout the city.



They were met with cheers from excited kids lining the streets, toots from fellow motorists and big smiles from families awaiting the convoy's arrival.



This year marked the 21st annual Ipswich Toy Run, and the riders came close to cracking their 1000-bike milestone.



They smashed their goal to collect enough toys for disadvantaged kids to fill a three-tonne truck, instead packing a four-tonne truck to the roof.



The Ulysses Club Lockyer branch gets behind the event each year to support the Salvation Army at Ipswich, Goodna and Bundamba.



Coordinator Deb Meier-Cuddy said the event was aimed to help the community during the festive season but the feeling of roaring down the street to the cheers of on-lookers was an indescribable moment.



"Some of that is the best part, some families have Christmas parties outside their house," she said.



"It's a very emotional feeling, a big buzz."



Club member Ian 'Foggy' Winter said the Toy Run enjoyed the full support of the police, with an escort through town on the day.



"It's a euphoric feeling," he said. "There's a feeling of good will in the air; it's just happiness and one of those buzzes you get in life when you know you've done something to help the community."





Photos View Photo Gallery