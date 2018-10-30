PHOTOS: Master Builders winning Brookwater display home

This PS Deginer Homes house at Brookwater has won a Queensland Master Builders Award, for best display home over $551,000.

This PS Deginer Homes house at Brookwater has won a Queensland Master Builders Award, for best display home over $551,000.

A BROOKWATER display home has won a Master Builders Queensland Housing and Construction Award.

The PS Designer Homes house has won the display home more than $551,000 category and is now in the national awards which are announced on November 24.

The home took 12 months to complete and includes stone features, a dumb-waiter lift, stone bench tops and stone walls in the bathrooms, a lap pool, roof terrace with spa and views to the golf course from all three levels.

Photos View Photo Gallery

PS Designer Homes is a family run business that has been building in the Brookwater and surrounding areas for the past four years.

"We were initially drawn to Brookwater as our style of building premium residential housing complimented the vision of Brookwater Residential," Carita Sellers wrote in the award submission.

She owns the business with her partner Paul Smith and brother and sister in law.

This PS Designer Homes display home has won a Queensland Master Builders Award, for best display home over $551,000.

Ms Sellers said it was the first awards PS Designer Homes has entered.

"PS Designer Homes was excited when approached by Brookwater Residential to consider building a display home in the Street of Dreams.

"We accepted this opportunity to build a designer home that would take advantage of the uninterrupted views of the golf course."

Ms Sellers and Mr Smith worked with the draftsperson to create a family-friendly, open plan living home.

What they have created is a "tree top" feeling with three levels.

"Blocks are getting smaller, but you can have entertainment areas on the bottom and top floors and maximise course views," Ms Sellers said.

The lap pool. This PS Designer Homes display home has won a Queensland Master Builders Award, for best display home over $551,000.

"Views of the golf course were to be maximised on every level.

"As the home site is positioned on the doorstep of the golf course we decided to build a third level to encompass the Australian love of outside living and entertaining.

"A custom designed low maintenance landscape was considered to give the future home owner as much leisure time on the golf course.

"The home design intention works for all family living as well as providing multiple entertainment areas for different age groups. The house is described as modern contemporary."

Master Builders' CEO, Grant Galvin, applauded all the winners across the 61 categories.

"This year's Awards theme was Celebrating building communities, celebrating you. The homes, projects and people who entered certainly delivered the goods," Mr Galvin said.