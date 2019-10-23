IN PHOTOS: Massive blaze rocks Peregian community

Ashley Carter Full Profile Login to follow

EXHAUSTED firefighters have battled a large fire that broke out at Peregian Beach this morning, just one month after the devastating September fire storm.

A bushfire warning has been downgraded to "prepare to leave" after waterbombers and about 40 firefighting crews spent the morning battling the fire near David Low Way.

The Sunshine Coast Daily has been at the scene since early this morning speaking to crews on the ground and those affected in evacuations.

About 100 homes have been evacuated from areas north of Pitta St, and an evacuation centre is open at the Noosa Leisure Centre at Noosaville.

Firefighters said it was "very surprising" to see the blaze erupt so fast after the recent wet weather on the Sunshine Coast.