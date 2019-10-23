Menu
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

Happy Father's Day to our amazing daddy! Love Jayne, Charlotte and Lilly. Pictured here Jayne Green, Charlotte Green, Lilly Green and David Green.

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

GOOD TIMES: Jen Jendra, Lucy Reed, Lorie Kasper, Mark Kasper with Shannon and Darren Jendra enjoyed themselves at the Esk Races on Saturday. The weekend meet was the Esk Racing Club's biggest since 2009.

This is me, my mum Dr Joan Henderson and my younger sister. Mum retired as a well respected GP a few years ago. She is the most loving, generous and supportive mother. Her strength, resilience and kindness is an inspiration. We love you mum. Happy Mother's Day!

This beautiful gum tree at Chuwar.

Denna McDonald, Marian Holzberger, Lisa Morar and Simone Folenaar.

Redbank State School Reunion.

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

IN PHOTOS: Massive blaze rocks Peregian community

by
23rd Oct 2019 10:49 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

EXHAUSTED firefighters have battled a large fire that broke out at Peregian Beach this morning, just one month after the devastating September fire storm.

A bushfire warning has been downgraded to "prepare to leave" after waterbombers and about 40 firefighting crews spent the morning battling the fire near David Low Way.

The Sunshine Coast Daily has been at the scene since early this morning speaking to crews on the ground and those affected in evacuations.

About 100 homes have been evacuated from areas north of Pitta St, and an evacuation centre is open at the Noosa Leisure Centre at Noosaville.

Firefighters said it was "very surprising" to see the blaze erupt so fast after the recent wet weather on the Sunshine Coast.

bushfire editors picks peregian peregian beach photo gallery queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily