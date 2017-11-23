Menu
PHOTOS: Man wanted in connection with stolen credit card

Police say he was wearing a grey hoodie with a Batman logo to the front, blue jeans, grey hat and black and white thongs.
Police investigating a recent stealing in Ipswich and have released images of a man who may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

On November 13 a stolen credit card was used in a transaction at a convenience store on Raceview St, Raceview.

The man is described as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance, aged in his later 30's, slim build, and was wearing a grey hoodie with a Batman logo to the front, blue jeans, grey hat and black and white thongs.

Investigations are continuing and anyone who recognises the man or can be of any further assistance is urged to contact Ferny Grove Criminal Investigation Branch and quote reference QP1701993043.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

