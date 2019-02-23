PHOTOS: Man injured in suspicious Ipswich fire

A house fire that occurred at around 11pm Friday night and injured a 50-year-old man at Eastern Heights is being treated as suspicious.

Police and emergency services were called to attend the Robertson Road address to find the front porch and patio were alight.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or may have dashcam footage of the area at the time.

Investigations are continuing.

