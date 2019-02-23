PHOTOS: Man injured in suspicious Ipswich fire

Menu
Suspicious Robertson Road house fire leaves man injured.
23rd Feb 2019 9:41 AM
A house fire that occurred at around 11pm Friday night and injured a 50-year-old man at Eastern Heights is being treated as suspicious.

Police and emergency services were called to attend the Robertson Road address to find the front porch and patio were alight.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or may have dashcam footage of the area at the time.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900377906

