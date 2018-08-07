Menu
New drone photos show the TSRC construction progressing in October 2018.
News

PHOTOS: Major milestone approaches for Second Range Crossing

Tobi Loftus
by
22nd Oct 2018 10:23 AM | Updated: 12:37 PM
THE majority of new bridges being built as part of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing are now complete.

In a post on Facebook, Nexus announced 21 of the 24 bridges that will either be a part of the crossing, or go over the crossing, were complete.

These include the New England Highway arch bridge, the bridge over Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd and the Warrego Highway West bridge.

The Warrego Highway East bridge in 84 per cent complete, the Goombungee Rd bridge is 87 per cent complete and the iconic viaduct heading up the range is 86.5 per cent complete. 

Nexus has also announced the permanent closure of the Willett Rd intersection of the Warrego Highway.

A Nexus spokesperson said it was permanently closed to allow for the construction of the Warrego Highway western interchange.

Signage and traffic controllers are in place to assist motorists.

