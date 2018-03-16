Menu
The Sunny Cowgirls open the 2018 CMC Rocks music festival at Willowbank.
The Sunny Cowgirls open the 2018 CMC Rocks music festival at Willowbank.
PHOTOS: Main stage kicks off at 'hot' CMC festival

Seanna Cronin
16th Mar 2018 1:53 PM

THE music isn't the only thing heating up at CMC Rocks today.

With the mercury already shooting past 30C, fans are using hats, fans, cold drinks and beach tents to escape the summer-like conditions.

Dana Andersen and Emma Crowley from Mackay cool down with slushies at CMC Rocks at Willowbank.
Dana Andersen and Emma Crowley from Mackay cool down with slushies at CMC Rocks at Willowbank.

The Sunny Cowgirls kicked off the official proceedings on the main stage just before noon and were followed by Australian Idol alumni Casey Barnes, Australian-Canadian Gord Bamford and Kiwi singer Jody Direen.

An estimated 18,000 country music fans are expected to revel in the sold-out festival's jam-packed line-up over the next three days.

Former Hootie & The Blowfish front man Darius Rucker will close out the main stage tonight.

Festival-goers are encouraged to stay hydrated and stock up on the sunscreen, with the hot weather expected to continue all weekend.

Search for stranger after selfless act for Ipswich pensioner

Ipswich man in court over 'childish' egging comments

OP1 graduate ecstatic with score

NOT COOL: School parents' outrage over no air-con plans

