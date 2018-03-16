PHOTOS: Main stage kicks off at 'hot' CMC festival

The Sunny Cowgirls open the 2018 CMC Rocks music festival at Willowbank.

The Sunny Cowgirls open the 2018 CMC Rocks music festival at Willowbank. Seanna Cronin

THE music isn't the only thing heating up at CMC Rocks today.

With the mercury already shooting past 30C, fans are using hats, fans, cold drinks and beach tents to escape the summer-like conditions.

The Sunny Cowgirls kicked off the official proceedings on the main stage just before noon and were followed by Australian Idol alumni Casey Barnes, Australian-Canadian Gord Bamford and Kiwi singer Jody Direen.

An estimated 18,000 country music fans are expected to revel in the sold-out festival's jam-packed line-up over the next three days.

Former Hootie & The Blowfish front man Darius Rucker will close out the main stage tonight.

Festival-goers are encouraged to stay hydrated and stock up on the sunscreen, with the hot weather expected to continue all weekend.