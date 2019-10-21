Menu
John Coope with Mark and Sharan Weier and Julie Rickuss at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards
Life

PHOTOS: Lockyer Valley business’ night of nights

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
20th Oct 2019 8:00 AM
IT WAS the night of night for business in the Lockyer Valley.

The community came together to celebrate the best among them at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

Agriculture was honoured through out the night, with several ag businesses picking up awards, including Mulgowie Farming Company claiming Business of the Year and the Agriculture and Horticulture award.

It was just ceremony on the night however, with plenty of opportunity for laughs from star MC Effie, and the chance to let your hair down on the dance floor to the sounds of Rheanna Leschke and her band.

Check out all the photos from the night below:

awards business gallery lockyer valley mulgowie pictures socials
Gatton Star

