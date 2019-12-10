PHOTOS: Ipswich's stunning Christmas lights displays

THE spirit of Christmas is alive and well across Ipswich with more than 60 entries in this year's River 949 Christmas Lights Competition.

Finalists have now been selected in the residential, business and best street categories, and votes collected for the People's Choice award presented by Energex.

Winners will be announced on 13 December.

For this year's competition, entrants were encouraged to create their own suburban wonderland in keeping with the theme of the centrepiece of Christmas in Ipswich celebrations - Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens.

There was added incentive for participants in this year's Best Street category with a visit from a Brisbane Broncos legend up for grabs, as well as a street party thanks to IGA Springfield Lakes.

Ipswich City Council is once again hosting bus tours of some of the region's best displays, with spaces still available.

The bus tours include delicious grazing platters along, commentary from friendly guides, a visit to Christmas Wonderland at Nerima Gardens and pick-up and drop-off from the council car park in Roderick St.

A full list of Christmas light displays as well as more information - including how to register - about the Ipswich Christmas Lights Tour is available at www.christmasinipswich.com.au