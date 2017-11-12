PHOTOS: Ipswich Remembrance Day ceremony draws crowd

LARGE crowds gathered at the Ipswich RSL Memorial Hall on Saturday to mark Remembrance Day.
ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.
CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.
WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.
His epic performance was completing his first Nerang 100 Miler in 26 hours, 44 minutes and 21 seconds.