Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

PHOTOS: Ipswich Remembrance Day ceremony draws crowd

Remembrance Day ceremony at the Ipswich RSL Memorial Hall. Commanding Officer Nick Bosio 6th Engineer Support Regiment, Commanding Officer Nicole Dos Santos No. 1 Expeditionary Health Squadron and Flying Officer Lana Davidson 23 Squadron.
Remembrance Day ceremony at the Ipswich RSL Memorial Hall. Commanding Officer Nick Bosio 6th Engineer Support Regiment, Commanding Officer Nicole Dos Santos No. 1 Expeditionary Health Squadron and Flying Officer Lana Davidson 23 Squadron. David Nielsen

LARGE crowds gathered at the Ipswich RSL Memorial Hall on Saturday to mark Remembrance Day.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  ipswich rsl lest we forget remembrance day

Ipswich Queensland Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Epic feat: How Ipswich athlete pushed through his limits

Epic feat: How Ipswich athlete pushed through his limits

His epic performance was completing his first Nerang 100 Miler in 26 hours, 44 minutes and 21 seconds.

Shopping centre expansion opening date delayed

Karalee Shopping Village has a planned upgrade due for completion in early 2019.

Shoppers won't be able to pop in for another five months

Spin adds insult to injury

CUTS: Nursing staff lost their jobs under the previous LNP government.

You call a 99-year lease a lease when really it is a sale

Want a CMC Rocks ticket? Here's how to get one

Country and Roots festival CMC Rocks is back at Willowbank in 2017.

There are more than 9000 people on the wait list for a ticket

Local Partners