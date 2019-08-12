Menu
People and Places

PHOTOS: Check out who made the pages of QT this week

Greg Osborn
by
12th Aug 2019 10:53 AM
HERE is this week's winning Facebook cover picture as chosen by our readers.

Congratulations, Letissa David Dodds Murphy.

 

My hubby feeding birds in our front yard in Bundamba.
Her post was the popular choice with our readers.

If you would like to see your picture in print, please share it to our weekly post and we'll publish it in print or online.

 

My babies enjoying themselves at their nan and pop's.
Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication on The Queensland Times website?

 

My favourite person in the world... my mum.
Please go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and then click "submit your story".

 

When you get a first place. Happiest girl I have ever seen.
My youngest granddaughter enjoying the perfect weather.
Ella-Marie feeding some giraffes.
My youngest granddaughter enjoying the perfect weather.
