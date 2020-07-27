PHOTOS: Ipswich commemorates Korean Veterans’ Day

Veterans and local dignitaries gathered in Ipswich to commemorate the Korean War on 27 July 2020.

Veterans and local dignitaries gathered in Ipswich to commemorate the Korean War on 27 July 2020.

Veterans and local dignitaries gathered in the heart of Ipswich to commemorate the Korean War on Monday.

More than 17,000 Australians fought to defend South Korea against invading forces from North Korea and China between 1950 and 1953.

It is often referred to as the forgotten war, as it occurred between the Second World War and the Vietnam War.

Tragically, 340 died, some 1,500 were injured, 30 were taken prisoner and 43 are still listed as missing in action.

War hero and Victoria Cross recipient Keith Payne VC AM attended today’s service and shared his memories with The Queensland Times.

READ: War hero remembers the ‘forgotten’ war

Take a look at the photographs below.