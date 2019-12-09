Menu
The 23rd annual Ulysses Club Lockyer Branch Ipswich Toy Run.
PHOTOS: Hundreds ride in Ipswich’s annual toy run

Paige Ashby
paige.ashby@apn.com.au
9th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
MORE than 690 bikes, trikes and outfits traversed the streets of Ipswich on Sunday to take part in the 23rd Annual Ipswich Toy Run.

The Lockyer Branch of Ulysses Club and the Ipswich Toy Run Committee invited residents and riders to either take part, donate a toy or non-perishable food item or support from the sidelines, in aid of the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal and the Ulysses Club Arthritis Research Fund.

Riders gathered at Brassall Shopping Centre before departing at 10:30am and making their way to the Ipswich Showgrounds.

The bikes travelled through Workshop St, Vogel Rd, Gregory St, Arnold St, Grace St, Wulkaraka Railway Bridge, Dixon St, Aspinall St, Toongarra Rd, Old Toowoomba Rd, Lobb St, Warwick Rd, Ash St, Whitehill rd, Cascade St, South Station Rd, Robertson Rd, Chermside Rd, Salisbury rd and on to the Ipswich Showgrounds.

brassall christmas ipswich show grounds ipswich toy run motorbikes toy run ulysses club toy run
Ipswich Queensland Times

