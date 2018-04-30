PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after dramatic crash

RESIDENTS were in shock after a man allegedly avoided a random breath test then drove along Centre St at Casino at speeds of up to 100km/h, smashing through three front yards.

Just before 10pm on Sunday night, Casino police said the 22-year-old Coraki driver lost control and slid through the yards of three houses before hitting a tree and spinning.

The car then hit a 6m high palm tree. It was torn from the ground and flung onto the roof of a nearby house.

Nearby resident Geoff Trattles took these dramatic photos after the incident unfolded.