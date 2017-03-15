Homes destroyed, residents devastated by storm

This Esk home could hardly be seen through the trees that came down on it.

TWO homes were destroyed in Esk yesterday as a "cyclone-like" storm tore through the south-east.

The clean-up is continuing today after rain caused flash flooding, high winds tore roofs off of homes and hail caused damage across the state.

Winds tore down powerlines in Esk causing more than 600 homes to lose power, with 18 of those still without power this morning.

Esk has been the worst area affected by this week's storms, the Courier Mail reports, with 31 storm damage claims lodged with the RACQ in the past two days.

The SES received 80 call outs for assistance across Queensland yesterday, with 18 of those coming from the Esk region, with more showers and a chance of a storm forecast again today.

"Most of the calls for assistance were for trees falling down, leaking roofs and structural damage," a QFES spokesperson said.

Esk Gatton Rd was blocked by fallen trees. Photo: Facebook/Tanya Smith

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned Ipswich, Lockyer and the Somerset could expect to see further storm activity later this week.

Today there is a chance of a thunderstorm and a very high chance of shower in Ipswich with some rain already falling in parts of the region this morning.

At this stage the only storm warnings BoM has issued for Queensland are for parts of the Gold Coast.

Yesterday Ipswich received just 0.6mm of rain while 19mm was recorded at Maroon Dam and 3.2mm was recorded in Harrisville.