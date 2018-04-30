Menu
CELEBRATING: Reverend Kath Behan at the Ipswich City Uniting Church 170th anniversary celebration on Sunday.
News

PHOTOS: Historic church turns 170

Ashleigh Howarth
by
30th Apr 2018 2:00 PM
I RECENTLY met Reverend Kath Behan to do a preview story about the Ipswich City Uniting Church celebrating their 170th anniversary.

It was lovely to meet her and find out more about this beautiful building and how it came to be such an integral part of the region.

It was the place where Lifeline and Blue Care was established, two vital services which now help people all over the country.

When I walked inside the building, I was in awe of the beautiful stain glass windows and the timber pews. Churches certainly were built to be grand structures, and it is wonderful to see how the feel and beauty of the church is still radiating today.

On Sunday, April 29, many people from the community gathered to attend a special commemorative service and afternoon tea to mark the occassion.

I unfortunately was not able to attend the anniversary celebrations on the weekend due to another engagement I had, but QT photographer Rob Williams was there and captured these photos of church members to commemorate this special milestone.

 

I would like to say a big congratulations to Reverend Kath Behan and your church family for reaching this special milestone, and I look forward to seeing your church grow.

I will enjoy working with you in the weeks to come, to continue highlighting all the great things your church community are doing for the city.

