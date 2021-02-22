PHOTOS: Hatton Vale preppies ready to kick off dream jobs

There’s something in the water at Hatton Vale State School, with many of the prep students revealing dream jobs that care for people or animals.

In Hatton Vale State School’s 2021 prep cohort, there’s plenty of aspiring doctors, police officers and firefighters, as well as zoo keepers.

Check out the gallery below, which features the students from prep class A, prep class B and prep class C.

Not wearing a helmet on pushbike leads to Laidley drug bust



Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription