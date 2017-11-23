Menu
PHOTOS: Council will auction 26 impounded cars

Abandoned vehicle 477 impounded at the Ripley exit of the Cunningham Highway. Similar cars are being sold online for between $8,000 and $12,000.
Abandoned vehicle 477 impounded at the Ripley exit of the Cunningham Highway. Similar cars are being sold online for between $8,000 and $12,000. Ipswich First
Helen Spelitis
by

NEED a new ride for Christmas?

Next month twenty six cars, one half of a car, and a box trailer will be auctioned off by Ipswich City Council.

The vehicles have been impounded by the council after being declared abandoned and range in condition.

Some appear decent while others are described as 'burnt out' or 'wrecked' along with one Green Holden Commodore, collected from Kholo, which is actually just the front half of the car.

Cars left by the roadside are a hazard and are cleared by the council to ensure safety.

The council has the right to auction off any unclaimed vehicles which includes unregistered vehicles left on the council land, in a way that creates a risk to others.

Money raised at next month's auction will cover administration costs as well as the cost of collecting the vehicle.

The auction will be held on Wednesday, December 6 at the Kenneth St Depot at Riverview, starting at 10am.

Viewing of the vehicles to be auctioned will be allowed from 8.30am.

Any car bought at the auction must be removed before 4pm on Thursday December 7.

There will not be a forklift available for use on the day.

(Full list below)

The cars to be auction off

Note: This list can change at any time, at the discretion of the council.    

1. Green Holden Commodore

Impounded from Kholo Rd, Kholo   (Half front of vehicle only)  

2. Green Daewoo Nubira Sedan

Impounded from Milford St, Ipswich   

3. White Holden Commodore Wagon

Impounded from Janice St  

4. Red Hyundai Getz Hatch

Impounded from Hallets Rd, Redbank Plains  

5. Blue Toyota Tarago Van

Impounded from Fossicker Crt Springfield  

6. Silver Holden Commodore Sedan

Impounded from Brisbane Rd Ebbw Vale  

7. Unknown Sedan (burnt out)

Impounded from Briggs Rd Raceview  

8. White Mitsubishi Magna Sedan

Impounded from Julia St Brassall  

9. Brown Box Trailer

Impounded from Phillip Crs Barellan Point  

10. Silver Hyndai Elants Sedan

Impounded from Marie St Goodna  

11. Black Holden Commodore Sedan

Impounded from Statham Crt Redbank Plains  

12. Red Kia Shuma Sedan

Impounded from Turquoise Cr Springfield  

13. Gold Holden Commodore Sedan

Impounded from Carberry St Bundamba  

14. Maroon Dodge Caliber Hatch

  Impounded from Cunningham Hwy exit Ripley  

15. White Holden Barina Hatch

Impounded from O'Kelly Crt Collingwood Park  

16. Green Toyota Camry Sedan

Impounded from Creekstone Ave Redbank Plains  

17. Black Mazda 3 Sedan (wrecked)

Impounded from Eagle St Redbank Plains   

18. Red Honda Odyssey Wagon

Impounded from Pencarrow Cre Raceview  

19. Red Ford Festiva Sedan

Impounded from Grenadier Cct Ebbw Vale  

20. Red Holden Commodore Sedan

  Impounded from Bannerman St Riverview  

21. Orange Ford Focus Sedan (Wrecked)

Impounded from Springfield-Greenbank Arterial Springfield Lakes  

22. White Nissan Pulsar Sedan

Impounded from Amity Way South Ripley

23. Gold Holden Commodore Sedan

Impounded from Chalk St Redbank  

24. Green Hyundai Excel Coupe

Impounded from Devon Cl Bellbird Park  

25. Blue Honda Jazz Hatch

Impounded from Marigold Cl Springfield Lakes  

26. White Toyota Sedan

Impounded from All St Bundamba  

27. Green Ford Festiva Hatch

Impounded from Grande Av Springfield Lakes  

 

