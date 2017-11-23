PHOTOS: Council will auction 26 impounded cars

NEED a new ride for Christmas?
Next month twenty six cars, one half of a car, and a box trailer will be auctioned off by Ipswich City Council.
The vehicles have been impounded by the council after being declared abandoned and range in condition.
Some appear decent while others are described as 'burnt out' or 'wrecked' along with one Green Holden Commodore, collected from Kholo, which is actually just the front half of the car.
Cars left by the roadside are a hazard and are cleared by the council to ensure safety.
The council has the right to auction off any unclaimed vehicles which includes unregistered vehicles left on the council land, in a way that creates a risk to others.
Money raised at next month's auction will cover administration costs as well as the cost of collecting the vehicle.
The auction will be held on Wednesday, December 6 at the Kenneth St Depot at Riverview, starting at 10am.
Viewing of the vehicles to be auctioned will be allowed from 8.30am.
Any car bought at the auction must be removed before 4pm on Thursday December 7.
There will not be a forklift available for use on the day.
(Full list below)
The cars to be auction off
Note: This list can change at any time, at the discretion of the council.
1. Green Holden Commodore
Impounded from Kholo Rd, Kholo (Half front of vehicle only)
2. Green Daewoo Nubira Sedan
Impounded from Milford St, Ipswich
3. White Holden Commodore Wagon
Impounded from Janice St
4. Red Hyundai Getz Hatch
Impounded from Hallets Rd, Redbank Plains
5. Blue Toyota Tarago Van
Impounded from Fossicker Crt Springfield
6. Silver Holden Commodore Sedan
Impounded from Brisbane Rd Ebbw Vale
7. Unknown Sedan (burnt out)
Impounded from Briggs Rd Raceview
8. White Mitsubishi Magna Sedan
Impounded from Julia St Brassall
9. Brown Box Trailer
Impounded from Phillip Crs Barellan Point
10. Silver Hyndai Elants Sedan
Impounded from Marie St Goodna
11. Black Holden Commodore Sedan
Impounded from Statham Crt Redbank Plains
12. Red Kia Shuma Sedan
Impounded from Turquoise Cr Springfield
13. Gold Holden Commodore Sedan
Impounded from Carberry St Bundamba
14. Maroon Dodge Caliber Hatch
Impounded from Cunningham Hwy exit Ripley
15. White Holden Barina Hatch
Impounded from O'Kelly Crt Collingwood Park
16. Green Toyota Camry Sedan
Impounded from Creekstone Ave Redbank Plains
17. Black Mazda 3 Sedan (wrecked)
Impounded from Eagle St Redbank Plains
18. Red Honda Odyssey Wagon
Impounded from Pencarrow Cre Raceview
19. Red Ford Festiva Sedan
Impounded from Grenadier Cct Ebbw Vale
20. Red Holden Commodore Sedan
Impounded from Bannerman St Riverview
21. Orange Ford Focus Sedan (Wrecked)
Impounded from Springfield-Greenbank Arterial Springfield Lakes
22. White Nissan Pulsar Sedan
Impounded from Amity Way South Ripley
23. Gold Holden Commodore Sedan
Impounded from Chalk St Redbank
24. Green Hyundai Excel Coupe
Impounded from Devon Cl Bellbird Park
25. Blue Honda Jazz Hatch
Impounded from Marigold Cl Springfield Lakes
26. White Toyota Sedan
Impounded from All St Bundamba
27. Green Ford Festiva Hatch
Impounded from Grande Av Springfield Lakes
- More information about abandoned vehicles can be found on the council's website.