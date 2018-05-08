PHOTOS: Family celebrate 150 years in Australia

FROM a handful of hard-working farmers that settled at Milbong in 1868, thousands of descendants have spread to all corners of the globe.

But at the weekend, several hundred of them were back in town to celebrate 150 years since the Gordons first came to Australia.

George and brother Robert Gordon established the properties Heatherwick and Gibraltar - both at Milbong - in the late 1800s. Robert also established the first school at Milbong.

Saturday's reunion attracted more than 300 descendants from as far away as Adelaide and Sydney, although organiser Barry Gordon's research suggest there are now 2049 people across the globe with links to his clan.