MORE THAN 300 readers responded to our Facebook call out to show off their dog, along with some quirky names.

Shown here are a selection of some favourites.

To see the full gallery go to facebook.com/thequeenslandtimes or go to qt.com.au/photos/

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for in The QT's website. Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click and click "submit your story".