21°
News

PHOTOS: Fashions on the field guide to Ipswich Cup

Emma Clarke
| 14th Jun 2017 10:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BETWEEN races and beside the track at the Ipswich Cup, queues of men and women are busy straightening their hats and polishing their shoes.

They're about to go on stage for the coveted Riverlink fashions on the field competition and if history is anything to by, these fashionistas mean business.

It's an important draw card for race day crowds across the nation with regional competitions creating their own traditions and own flair.

In Ipswich the boundaries are pushed and individual creativity shines bright.

Riverlink dress shop M2M Studio's Tiarnah Inger said the Ipswich Cup fashion rush started as early as January and only ended the morning of the big event.

"We still have people coming in the day of the cup, looking for a fascinator or another dress because they don't like the one they had," she said.

"We've seen a lot of black and nude to be very popular for racing fashion this season, a lot of winter colours. The fit and flare style has been really popular too."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Winter racing fashion criteria

WHAT sets winter racing fashion apart from its competitors is the attention to detail, level of decorum and strict winter-only criteria.

Anything too tight, strapless, revealing or midriff-bearing should be avoided. Traditionally strict racing fashion criteria stipulates dress, trouser and skirt hems should fall below the knee and shoulder straps should be at least one inch wide, even if worn with a jacket or coat.

Typical winter colour palettes feature deep tones like navy, emerald and burgundy but contemporary influences have them mixed up with with cool white, pops of electric colour and even pastels.

Races are a day time event so high shine evening wear materials like sequins should be worn with caution.

Unlike spring racing, winter fashion should include closed shoes, or at the very least, peep-toe. Keep the strappy sandals aside for the warmer months.

While not a necessity, stockings and gloves are also strongly recommended and hair should be worn tied up. Sunglasses worn during competition are frowned upon.

Headwear it a must. It should compliment the outfit and be either felt or leather. Straw or sinamay should be reserved for spring racing.

This season leather boater hats, felt hats and dramatic headpieces are dominating national competitions.

Men should also focus on attention to detail and keep the autumn winter colour palette in mind. A buttonhole doesn't go astray either.

This season's brief? Have fun and push the boundaries.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fashions on the field ipswich cup racing fashion

REVEALED: What the $20M Redbank Plains centre will look like

REVEALED: What the $20M Redbank Plains centre will look like

The project will create about 70 construction jobs and 150 permanent positions.

Acting deputy mayor chosen at special council meeting

NEW DEPUTY: Cheryl Bromage has been chosen as acting deputy for Ipswich City Council.

Councillors unanimously select a new acting deputy leader

Pisasale met with developer before cash delivery

Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale.

CJP has provided hospitality to Mr Pisasale at least three times

Investigators probe 'worst fire Toowoomba has seen'

Fire crews survey the scene of the Amigo's Mexican Restaurant the morning after the fire.

Fire investigators delayed by smouldering embers at Amigo's

Local Partners

Can you help solve mystery of missing bullock wagon?

Council previously made a public appeal for information 19 years ago.

Photo electric alarms will save your life

Photoelectric smoke alarms are the preferred type to replace the older model.

It will detect the smoke before you can smell the flames

Ipswich cup by the numbers

The Ipswich Cup crowd will consume 231,000 beverages.

Some of these might surprise you!

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Thomas and Friends set to warm up winter school holidays

Day out with Thomas runs from 24 June to 9 July.

The world-famous blue locomotive on show from 24 June to 9 July.

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

ROBERT Irwin is making a name for himself with US audiences — but during his latest appearance, the young Wildlife Warrior left the host completely confused.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Host criticised over charity timing.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

CHARM AND LOCATION - WELCOME HOME!

20 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

With stunning street appeal and a delightful original layout, you will be impressed with the quality and feel of this charming character home. Tucked behind the...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

Your Family home with the lot

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents your very own holiday...

Lowest four Bedroom

18 Brighton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction on Site...

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

Lifestyle Change with &amp; Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

Charming Lowset Home

23 Vivian St, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 $275,000

This charming lowset chamber board property situated in the popular suburb of Eastern Heights has been listed to sell. If you're a first Home buyer then you can't...

NEAR NEW &amp; TRULY IMMACULATE - THIS IS SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL!

34 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented on both the outside and the inside. The home is truly immaculate! The home is only three years...

PERFECT PLACE TO START!

11 Kookaburra Place, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 1 $377,000

Brand new designer inspired home & proudly built by Bold Properties First home buyers could qualify for the $20,000 FHOG ( but be quick) Impressive street...

Big Block, Charming House, Great Location!

121 Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Situated on a large 923m2 block, walking distance to Raceview primary school and surrounded by copious amounts of local amenities, this much loved home is vacant...

Welcome to blissful, carefree living

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Nestled in a delightfully serene pocket of the Brisbane river, is 62 Diamantina Circle Karalee; a modern oasis that is utterly ready for you to move in right now. ...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!