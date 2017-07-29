PHOTOS: Fans lap up huge day at Supercars

THE EXCITEMENT was only just starting to build at Queensland Raceway yesterday as fans began to roll through the gates for the Coates Hire Ipswich Supersprint.

The biggest names in Australian touring car racing are in town for three days of high-powered action on the Ipswich circuit, which is soon to be upgraded thanks to a $52 million investment in the city's motor racing Mecca.

Fans enjoyed plenty of action on the track yesterday as the big names like Lowndes, Whincup, and current series leader Scott McLaughlin hit the tarmac for practise rounds.

The action continues today with Supercars Race 15 to get the green light about 4.15pm.

There is also plenty more action across a range of different motor racing classes.