PHOTOS: Family home and shed lost in separate blazes

ON THE SCENE: Firefighter could not save a house from a fire on Gorry St in Goodna.

ON THE SCENE: Firefighter could not save a house from a fire on Gorry St in Goodna. Rob Williams

INVESTIGATORS remain unsure over the cause of two blazes yesterday, including one that destroyed a Goodna family's home.

Ipswich firefighters battled the massive blaze at Goodna on Gorry St at 4am.

Later, at noon, they were called to a shed fire at Churchill.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Acting Inspector Ipswich Command Tim Burchmann warned residents to be mindful of the conditions with the hot, dry and windy weather.

"We had four appliances respond to the Goodna fire. It was a two-storey house; the upper storey was well involved upon our arrival,” he said.

"Nobody was found at the location at the time of the fire and the cause is being investigated by the police and our fire investigation unit.

"Safety advice with house fires is for everyone to have working smoke alarms and also to practice and to have an evacuation plan in case of emergency so occupants know how to get out quickly and safely.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Firefighters went in with breathing apparatus and put it out by 6.02am.

"Crews left the scene by 6.30am.”

Paramedics treated three people at the Goodna fire, however none required further medical treatment.

The community has rallied to help the family with support on Facebook.

Fire fighters attended to a shed fire on Rowena Street in Churchill on Wednesday afternoon. Rob Williams

Just after noon at Churchill, a front yard on Rowena St caught fire.

"It has gone through the property, a shed has been damaged up the back... we had two appliances respond to it,” Mr Burchmann said.

"The crews went into action quickly and protected the neighbouring properties.”

Fire fighters attended to a shed fire on Rowena Street in Churchill on Wednesday afternoon. Rob Williams

Mr Burchmann warned suburban residents not become complacent and to have a bushfire plan.

"Be mindful of the conditions we're in, take precautions around the property and prepare yourself for a fire,” he said.

"Make sure house gutters are cleared of leaves and vegetation is kept to an acceptable level in the property, with no long grass.

"It's really about common sense; it's about protecting and preparing your property.”

Last Friday a Brassall family lost everything when their house burned down. Jamie Diete, his pregnant wife and their two children, aged four and six, were forced to stay with family members.