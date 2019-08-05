PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the Marburg Trots?

PICKING UP PACE: A solid crowd enjoys the action of Race 3 at the Marburg trots on Sunday.

RACING fans enjoyed picture-perfect weather and high-quality fields at the Marburg trots.

Bolstered by recent facility upgrades improvements, the regular Marburg meeting is showing the popularity of trotting is growing.

Marburg Pacing Association recently secured TAB status for the meetings.

Yesterday's event, which featured the Three Year Old Classics, The Derby for the colts and geldings and Oaks for the fillies, drew a very healthy crowd and had the backing of feed giant BARASTOC.

The kids even had a great time by the track, with a petting zoo, obstacle course and face painting.

