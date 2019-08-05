Menu
PICKING UP PACE: A solid crowd enjoys the action of Race 3 at the Marburg trots on Sunday.
News

PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the Marburg Trots?

Rob Williams
by
5th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
RACING fans enjoyed picture-perfect weather and high-quality fields at the Marburg trots.

Bolstered by recent facility upgrades improvements, the regular Marburg meeting is showing the popularity of trotting is growing.

Marburg Pacing Association recently secured TAB status for the meetings.

Yesterday's event, which featured the Three Year Old Classics, The Derby for the colts and geldings and Oaks for the fillies, drew a very healthy crowd and had the backing of feed giant BARASTOC.

The kids even had a great time by the track, with a petting zoo, obstacle course and face painting.

Don't miss tomorrow's QT for more images from the day.

