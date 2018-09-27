PHOTOS: 'Deafening roar', blanket of hail turns town white

MARBURG residents were woken to a 'deafening roar' of hail and what could be mistaken as snow when a supercell storm passed through last night.

Weather Watch Meteorologist Anthony Cornelius captured dramatic pictures of the hail, which turned the main street and roads into a winter wonderland - except in Spring.

"A supercell hailstorm has just swept over Marburg and it's turned everything white," Mr Cornelius said on social media.

Only 1 in 10 thunderstorms is what we call a #SevereThunderstorm, but they account for 90% of thunderstorm damage: Read about our Severe Thunderstorm Warnings at https://t.co/HgDcIYjEqG pic.twitter.com/aIcccV9vfz — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) September 26, 2018

"The roar of the hail was deafening, road conditions are dangerous due to ice on the road."

Locals say the storm passed through just before 8.30pm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect a medium chance of showers most likely in the afternoon and evening in Marburg today.

There is also the chance of a possibly severe thunderstorm late this morning.

Similar conditions are expected in Ipswich, with a high chance of showers most likely in the late morning and afternoon.

There is the chance of a possibly severe thunderstorm in Ipswich this afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm includes large hail more than 2cm in size, wind gusts more than 90kmh and heavy rainfall that may cause flash flooding.

A shower or two and possible storms are expected on Friday and Saturday.