Environment

Photos: Dangerous snake caught sneaking in Qld city

by KEAGAN ELDER
31st Jul 2020 5:44 PM
A highly venomous snake was caught in the middle of the city, sneaking its way onto a busy footpath.

The eastern brown snake, regarded as the world's second most venomous snake, was found by Rachel McCulloch sticking its head through the pavement.

 

Jamie Chapel caught a venomous eastern brown snake in Townsville's CBD on Friday, July 31, 2020. Picture: Jamie Chapel
The highly venomous eastern brown snake Jamie Chapel caught in Townsville's CBD. Picture: Jamie Chapel
Snake catcher Jamie Chapel was called to Sturt St about 10.30am.

"I caught the snake at the corner of Sturt St and Denham St," he said.

"It was poking it's head out of a manhole but wasn't coming out.

"It's that time of year when it's breeding season. Because it's warming they're out trying to find mates, so you will notice a lot more."

Mr Chapel was helped by Simon Graham who used specialist tools to lift a concrete lid covering.

The snake was safely captured and Mr Chapel said it would be relocated.

He warned people not to catch or kill snakes, instead urging them to call a trained snake catcher.

 

 

 

