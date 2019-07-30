Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The kids weren't left out with plenty of amusements.
The kids weren't left out with plenty of amusements. Nathan Greaves
News

PHOTOS: Culture on show in Esk

30th Jul 2019 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON SATURDAY, an occupying force hailing from all kinds of cultures and time periods took over Pipeliner park in Esk.

The reason for their gathering was the Esk Cultural Festival, which hosted visitors from as far afield as Adelaide, and from as far back in history as medieval times.

There was food, music, and activities commemorating cultures from across the globe, including live performances on the central stage throughout the day. The stage entertainment proved to be the show's biggest draw, with the seating areas being consistently packed with onlookers. There were rides and attractions in the park as well, to help keep the younger visitors entertained.

Professional Viking Gary Dougherty
Professional Viking Gary Dougherty Nathan Greaves

The show also hosted historical re-enactors, who held displays showcasing outfits and activities from medieval Europe, the Victorian era, and Viking villages.

Big crowds gathered to watch the stage performances
Big crowds gathered to watch the stage performances Nathan Greaves

Visitors could pose for photos with soldiers from 1815, watch a family of Viking villagers prepare food, test their talents at archery, and much more.

A healthy gathering enjoyed the live entertainment.
A healthy gathering enjoyed the live entertainment. Nathan Greaves

Just a small portion of the attractions at Esk on the weekend.
Just a small portion of the attractions at Esk on the weekend. Nathan Greaves

Angela Shield, Liz and Jack Morgans, Fletcher and Arya Shields
Angela Shield, Liz and Jack Morgans, Fletcher and Arya Shields Nathan Greaves

Robb Harris, David Hoy, Denise Harris.
Robb Harris, David Hoy, Denise Harris. Nathan Greaves

Ladies of the Victorian era Lila Daniels and Audrey Dickson
Ladies of the Victorian era Lila Daniels and Audrey Dickson Nathan Greaves
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Labor grilled on Cross River Rail by Ipswich MP

    premium_icon Labor grilled on Cross River Rail by Ipswich MP

    Politics SHE quizzed Transport Department officials over Cross River Rail in the wake of the Jackie Trad investment property saga.

    Teen girl googles how to stab before attack

    premium_icon Teen girl googles how to stab before attack

    Crime Punches were thrown before the wounding

    Broncos plotting NRLW title defence

    premium_icon Broncos plotting NRLW title defence

    Rugby League Brothers' playmakers to spearhead Brisbane's campaign.

    • 30th Jul 2019 3:24 PM