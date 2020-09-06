Menu
FASHION ON DISPLAY: Meagan Wheeler-Rogers, Kate Rosier, Amy Greig and Jessica Greig at the Lockyer Valley Turf Clubs Tradies Race Day, Saturday, September 5, 2002. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Local Faces

PHOTOS: Crowds flock to tuf club’s race day

Ali Kuchel
6th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
SPECTATORS were capped at 500, and the Lockyer Valley Turf Club went close to securing that number in patrons.

The Tradie’s Race Day on Saturday drew crowds by the hundred, with all the usual racing attractions on offer.

Club president Terry Kirkwood was impressed with the attendance, and had previously told the Gatton Star the tradie’s race day was originally scheduled for pre-coronavirus.

The change in dates meant it was able to run on Saturday instead of Friday.

Check out our gallery from the race day:

Photos
View Gallery
horse racing lockyer valley turf club
Gatton Star

