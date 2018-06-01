Photos: People flock to Boonah Showgrounds for 118th show

No visit to the Boonah Show would be complete without taking home a show bag.

Crowds are starting to flock to the Boonah Showgrounds for the town's 118th country show.

There is entertainment for the whole family, with a variety of rides, a sideshow alley, food and merchandise, animal farms, a demolition derby, chainsaw races, a ute muster, motor cross bike challenge, fireworks and more.

Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for concession on Friday, and $15 for adults and $10 for concession on Saturday.

The Boonah Showgrounds are located at Macquarie St, Boonah.