No visit to the Boonah Show would be complete without taking home a show bag.
Photos: People flock to Boonah Showgrounds for 118th show

Ashleigh Howarth
1st Jun 2018 1:40 PM

Crowds are starting to flock to the Boonah Showgrounds for the town's 118th country show.

There is entertainment for the whole family, with a variety of rides, a sideshow alley, food and merchandise, animal farms, a demolition derby, chainsaw races, a ute muster, motor cross bike challenge, fireworks and more.

Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for concession on Friday, and $15 for adults and $10 for concession on Saturday.

The Boonah Showgrounds are located at Macquarie St, Boonah.

 

