Photos: People flock to Boonah Showgrounds for 118th show
Crowds are starting to flock to the Boonah Showgrounds for the town's 118th country show.
There is entertainment for the whole family, with a variety of rides, a sideshow alley, food and merchandise, animal farms, a demolition derby, chainsaw races, a ute muster, motor cross bike challenge, fireworks and more.
Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for concession on Friday, and $15 for adults and $10 for concession on Saturday.
The Boonah Showgrounds are located at Macquarie St, Boonah.