PHOTOS: Cooneana Homestead's 150th anniversary

LOOK BACK: Martin Geddes and Ingvar Masson show their blacksmith skills during the Ipswich Heritage Day at Cooneana Heritage Centre. Regi Varghese

DESPITE the rain, there were still plenty of people who attended the 150th anniversary of the Cooneana Homestead.

The day featured lots of displays and presentations which highlights Ipswich history.

There were blacksmith demonstrations, members from the Ipswich Vintage Machinery Club, blokes from the Queensland Metal Artisans Collective who were talking about their craft, historic motorcycles, calligraphy demonstrations, a model railway display and more.

Visitors were also treated to hot, wood fired pies throughout the day.

Cooneana Homestead is located at 1041 Redbank Plains Rd, New Chum.

They are open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-2pm, and the second and fourth Sunday of the month from 10am-2pm during March to November.