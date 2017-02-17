PHOTOS: 'Collectors dream' at massive Ipswich auction

Rod Statham will be the auctioneer at an estate auction at Tallegalla on Saturday.

RARE collector cards, a vintage carriage, an old fashioned fridge powered by fire and the original gates from a convent are just some of the quirky items that will be auctioned off in Ipswich this weekend.

The rare pieces come from three different properties and there are thousands of unique trinkets to pick through including one attached to a historic Australian war tale.

Auctioneer Rod Statham is expecting the carriage, made by Tasman Industry, to fetch a few thousand when it goes under the hammer, but said there's no reserve.

"This auction will be a collectors dream," Mr Statham said.

"One of the properties where these items have come from was an old cottage in the Lockyer built in the 1860s and it was packed to the rafters."

The carriage is a particular standout of the auction being held at Tallegalla on Saturday but there's another item among the loot with a truly Australian back story.

Mr Statham is expecting an old wood burning stove to fetch at least $500 and that's because it bears the name Furphy, a Victorian based manufacturing company operating during the First World War.

"You've heard the phrase Good better best, never let it rest until your good is better and you better is best?" Mr Statham said.

"Well that was on the back of their products. So during the First World War Furphy would go around and water the boys at Gallipoli (because his company manufactured the watering wagons).

"He'd ask one group, 'so how'd you go last night?' and they'd say 'we got 12 Turks'.

"Then he'd go to the next lot and they'd ask, how'd they go? To which Furphy would say, they got 24 last night.

"24?! The soldiers asked, so he built their morale up by saying they'd got more than they did.

"Now, ever heard the saying, just telling furphys?

"Well that's where that came from. History in the making.

"An old door on Ebay sold for about $700 because of that story. This stove should go for at least $500, because it does need to be restored."

The auction will be held Saturday from 10am at 54 Kraatzs Rd, Tallegalla.

Signs are in place directing drivers to the property.