Hayden Harris , Peter Gipp and Eli Gipp at the Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint on Saturday.

A HUGE crowd turned out for a massive weekend at the Coates Hire Ipswich Supersprint Supercars event at Queensland Raceway.

During the three days, more than 46,500 people poured through the gates, many from interstate.

Supercars Corporate Affairs general manager corporate affairs Cole Hitchcock said the crowd had been amazing and numbers were up 8% on last year.

"It shows the power of these events and how the people of Ipswich really embrace Supercars," he said.