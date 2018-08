Ashleigh Howarth Full Profile Login to follow

THE kids from Goodstart Peak Crossing donned their best outfits and strutted their stuff at their annual Book Week Parade.

There were lots of different costumes from the Little Mermaid, Fireman Sam and Old MacDonald.

Book Week is an initiative of The Children's Book Council of Australia. It's aim is to bring children's and book together and spark their love for reading.