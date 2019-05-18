PHOTOS: Bird is the word for show competitors

PRIDE AND JOY: Lachlan Arnett entered 43 birds in the poultry section at the Ipswich Show.

PRIDE AND JOY: Lachlan Arnett entered 43 birds in the poultry section at the Ipswich Show. Rob Williams

TEENAGER Lachlan Arnett watches on as the eggs laid on his Barellan Point property grow into champion show birds.

Alongside his father Peter, the 18-year-old entered 43 birds into the poultry section of this year's Ipswich Show.

Together, the father and son duo compete in shows across southeast Queensland and have gone down to the Sydney Royal Poultry Show, which is held every four years.

"I've been showing since I was very young,” Lachlan said.

"My dad got birds when he was a young fella and he's been showing them for a long time.

"When I came along, I just joined in. I get a lot of enjoyment out of breeding them and rearing the young chickens and seeing them grow up... seeing the potential running around the back yard.

"We make up the two birds we think are going to produce good chickens. We see the chickens hatch, grow up and win.”

They breed the chooks on their two-acre property and bought two maremma sheepdogs a couple of years ago to fend off foxes after a number of attacks.

They have proved to be faithful guardians with no trouble after sadly losing 30 birds over the course of four years.

About two months before the first show of the year, the preparation in the quest for ribbons begins.

"We look at how they're going through their moult, whether they've got new feather or old feathers that need to be pulled out so they're ready,” he said.

"We really try to put them in an environment whether that be in a pen where we can look after them really well or whether they're running out and getting as fit as they can.

"As we get closer we give them plenty of green feed and that really brings them up for the show, they get fresh in the face.”

The soft feathered birds get a wash a day before the show and oil is put on their faces and legs to spruce them up before they face the judges.

"From 10 years ago, we've certainly improved from there,” he said.

"We're still getting better and better birds each year as we're breeding them.

"We generally aim to get colour champion in most of our birds.”

Passion shines through

AFTER finding a passion for birds at the age of 14, 81-year-old Terry White believes he's "just about got the hang of it”.

About 30 of his parrots and lovebirds were on display at the Ipswich Show, but he owns close to 200 in total.

He was joined at the event by Casper the cockatoo, who was not used to being constrained in a cage to take part in the event.

At 18 years old, she's only a "baby” and Mr White still owns her father, who is 52.

"She lives in a big aviary at home and comes out and plays with you,” he said.

"She plays about and she talks to you. She likes bread and butter.”

Caged birds chief steward Tom Morriss said a new venue for the section and a couple of key exhibitors missing out this year did not take away from a great showing of about 180 birds.

"I enjoy people asking you questions about the birds because it's my passion,” he said.

"If people are interested I find I can get in there and talk to them about it and I get as much pleasure as hopefully they do.

"The people that are here with us they're all pretty passionate. That's why we're here. They're like family. It becomes a family.

"I just enjoy being here.”