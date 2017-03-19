PHOTOS: Beer extravaganza with local twist

PUMPYARD Bar and Brewery was packed full of Ipswich beer enthusiasts for the restaurant's first Brewsvegas event, Local Twist.



Brewer Wade Curtis said hundreds turned out to the craft beer celebration held from noon yesterday.



"It was designed to showcase local beers and produce from Ipswich and the Scenic Rim," he said.



"We had one of our busiest Sundays in quite a while and a few of our beers almost sold out."

