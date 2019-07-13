PHOTOS: 88 cheeky smiles, but is your baby the winner?

THE race to find the baby with the cheekiest smile in Ipswich is just over 48 hours old and these five bubs are the early favourites in our readers' poll.

With 88 babies to choose from and almost 1000 votes cast, leading the charge in first place with nine per cent is Emmett.

Her mum, Tiarnie Cooper, says Emmett can "charm the pants off anyone with her smile", and it is easy to see why here.

In second place is Miles, who's "always full of smiles," according to mum Alex Stevens, adding: "He lights up the room everywhere he goes".





Just a whisker behind is Macie.

Mum Jemma Kaptein says, "I may be biased but I think that she is the cutest baby around!

"She has such a contagious, happy personality and instantly lights up anyone's day."

And in a tie for fourth there's Nash and Rosalie.

Nash's mum Karla Cannon says he is always smiling "and is just the most easy going little man with the cutest little curls".

As for Rosalie, mum Steph Leanne says at 20 months she's "sassy" and not to let "her smile and beautiful face fool you, because she will put you in your place if you upset her."

What do you think? Is one of Emmett, Miles, Macie, Rosalie or Nash a deserving winner?

You can vote for any of them, OR choose your own favourite by voting in the poll below.