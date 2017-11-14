Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

PHOTOS: All the glitz, glam from Ipswich school formals 2017

by Darren Hallesy

With only a few sleeps to go, every Year 12 student across the Ipswich region is counting down the days to finishing school.

While for most parents it will be a bittersweet moment, for students it is a time to farewell their school, and enjoy a bit of relaxation before getting on with the job of deciding what to do in 2018.

Today's issue of the Queensland Times features several schools who have submitted photos of their graduates for 2017, along with photos of their formals which were held earlier this year.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Featured in today's paper you'll find West Moreton Anglican College, St Edmund's College, St. Mary's College, Ipswich Grammar School and St Peter Claver College.

On Thursday you'll find photos from Ipswich State High School, Redbank Plains State High School, and Bremer State High School.

So grab your Queensland Times this week and you'll have a record of who you graduated with in 2017.

Topics:  graduations ipswich schools school formals

Ipswich Queensland Times
Council reveal design for new $5 million library

Council reveal design for new $5 million library

The much-anticipated facility is on target for a July 2018 opening.

Bank faces cash grab claim

Greg Lenthall is part of a class action against Westpac.

Westpac to fight claims

Labor's plan to get teachers to schools that need them

BACK TO SCHOOL: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk chats with students at Edge Hill State Primary School in Cairns on the campaign trail yesterday.

But LNP says it is a desperate policy

LNP 'to fight terror drones at events'

LAW AND ORDER: Tim Nicholls and Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts are promising more police.

LNP to give police drone guns

Local Partners