PHOTOS: All the glitz, glam from Ipswich school formals 2017

With only a few sleeps to go, every Year 12 student across the Ipswich region is counting down the days to finishing school.

While for most parents it will be a bittersweet moment, for students it is a time to farewell their school, and enjoy a bit of relaxation before getting on with the job of deciding what to do in 2018.

Today's issue of the Queensland Times features several schools who have submitted photos of their graduates for 2017, along with photos of their formals which were held earlier this year.

Featured in today's paper you'll find West Moreton Anglican College, St Edmund's College, St. Mary's College, Ipswich Grammar School and St Peter Claver College.

On Thursday you'll find photos from Ipswich State High School, Redbank Plains State High School, and Bremer State High School.

So grab your Queensland Times this week and you'll have a record of who you graduated with in 2017.