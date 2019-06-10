Menu
RAISING A CUPPA: Fah Jairachotvanich, Toky Neumann and Rose Ward at the Bolton Clarke, Milford Grange residential and retirement community. Staff and residents held a Biggest Morning Tea on Friday. Rob Williams
PHOTOS: A sweet way to help beat cancer

Ashleigh Howarth
by
10th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
MUNCHING on scones and sipping hot cups of tea is not only a great way to catch up with friends, but also a fantastic way to help raise money for charity.

Residents and staff from the Bolton Clarke, Milford Grange residential and retirement community gathered on Friday morning for their annual Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser, which aims to help raise money for cancer research.

All funds raised from morning teas across the country goes towards life-saving research, prevention, support programs.

 

