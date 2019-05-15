PHOTOS: A dog's day in Ipswich

SHOW READY: Poodle Club of Queensland secretary Paula Morgan with miniature poodle Lottie. The Ipswich Show dog judging took place at the Ipswich Showgrounds on Wednesday morning.

SHOW READY: Poodle Club of Queensland secretary Paula Morgan with miniature poodle Lottie. The Ipswich Show dog judging took place at the Ipswich Showgrounds on Wednesday morning. Rob Williams

IT takes a lot of hard work and preparation to look this good.

Close to 400 dogs strutted their stuff today in an effort to top their respective classes and advance for the chance to be named as best in show.

Paula Morgan was just one member of the Poodle Club of Queensland at the Ipswich Showgrounds vying for a blue ribbon, showing her silver miniature poodle Lottie.

It has been a busy period for Ms Morgan, who has appeared at a flurry of agricultural shows across the south east with her pooch in preparation for the poodle national championships in New South Wales next month.

She goes through an intricate routine to prepare Lottie for the spotlight before each show.

"When they're show dogs, they're on a special diet and kept immaculately groomed,” she said.

"We keep their hair tied up so that it doesn't get damaged. I'll brush her up and take all the bands out to do her hair up and then she'll be ready to go out into the ring (for her section).”

Although there is usually not a strand of hair out of place Ms Morgan, who first started showing dogs in the 1960s, said judges focussed on the animal's conformation and not their grooming.

Chief steward for the dogs section Lesley Roebig said it had become a popular event for spectators, who won't get the same hands-on experience at a larger show like the Ekka.

"It's a really good place to go on a Wednesday to get a chance to see a majority of dog breeds on the one day,” she said.

