Greg Osborn Full Profile Login to follow

IPSWICH is full of cool cats and cute kittens, with hundreds of proud owners across the region sharing their best snaps.

Queensland Times had a massive response to a photo call-out posted to our Facebook page on Sunday, more than 450 pictures of kitties were shared to the post to date.

Here's 50 of our favourite photos of Ipswich felines, both big and small.