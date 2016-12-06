PHOTOS: The 26 abandoned cars going under the hammer

LOOKING for a new car this Christmas?
Tomorrow Ipswich City Council will auction off 26 unclaimed cars.
The cars, which include five commodores and one caravan, have been sitting in the council's impound on Kenneth St after being cleared off road sides.
One car was found in an industrial estate at Swanbank while others have been removed from suburban streets in places like Goodna, Redbank Plains and Springfield Lakes.
The council auctions the cars off to recover some of the costs of removing and impounding the abandoned vehicles, Councillor Sheila Ireland said.
"Clearing these hazards is important to keep our roads safe but unfortunately it does come at a cost to ratepayers," Cr Ireland said.
"Money raised at these auctions assists council to cover administration costs as well as costs associated with collecting the vehicles from the side of the road."
The auction will be held at the council's Riverview Depot, Kenneth St at 10am Wednesday, December 7.
Gates will open at 8.30am if you would like to view the cars before the auction.
The cars and caravan to be auctioned are;
- Holden Epica, grey
- Honda Accord, grey
- Kia Carnival, white
- Ford Laser, blue
- Holden Astra, silver
- Subaru Forester, blue
- Holden Commodore, green
- Toyota Corolla, white
- Ford Laser, green
- Ford Falcon, grey
- Nissan wagon, silver
- Ford Laser, white
- Honda hatch, silver
- Caravan, white
- Hyundai coupe, silver
- Ford Falcon, white
- Hyundai sedan, white
- Holden Astra, blue
- Mitsubishi Lancer, white
- Holden Rodeo, blue
- Honda Hatch, white
- Hyundai sedan, blue
- Holden Commodore, blue
- Holden wagon, Red
See the listing on the council's website here.