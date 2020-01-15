Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIGHT UP: Photographer Nicola Brander with one of her magnificent works that brighten the walls of Caloundra Health Service Dove Palliative Care facility. Photo: John McCutcheon
LIGHT UP: Photographer Nicola Brander with one of her magnificent works that brighten the walls of Caloundra Health Service Dove Palliative Care facility. Photo: John McCutcheon
Health

Photographer lights up hearts with palliative care project

Lacee Froeschl
15th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INSPIRED by her late father, professional photographer Nicola Brander has brightened up the walls of a local palliative care facility with 22 bespoke glass landscape prints.

Ms Brander said her "Light up your heart project", aimed at brightening the walls of Dove Palliative Care in Caloundra, was in memory of her dad who passed away from cancer in July last year.

"My dad spent quite a bit of time at Dove," she said.

"The staff and care he was given was absolutely incredible.

"Without this service and facilities, I'm not sure what we would have done."

Ms Brander said her dad said the walls at the facility had nothing to look at, and being a photographer, she knew she could do something about it.

"Before dad passed away, I approached Dove to see if they were open to hanging prints in all 16 rooms," she said.

"Dad was over the moon when they jumped on board, and wanted his room number seven (to be) sponsored by him and mum.

"I wanted this to be a lasting legacy to my incredible dad and the person he was.

"He was always about giving something back to those who helped him, very kind hearted and selfless."

Dove Palliative Care nurse unit manager Chris Gardner said the apple didn't fall far from the tree.

"We're so grateful for Nicola's generous donation," Mr Gardner said.

"Not just of her amazing images, but also for the time and energy she has dedicated to sourcing sponsors and organising the impressive glass prints, some of them as large as one metre wide.

"Each image draws you in.

"Providing something our patients and their families can focus on is invaluable, a little piece of serenity, calmness or a smile.

"We are so fortunate to have so many caring and generous local community members who've donated artwork to Caloundra Health Service already, Nicola's donation will compliment this perfectly."

Ms Brander said the scenes she captured helped her cope with her dad's sickness.

"I captured a lot of the images on my toughest days while dad was sick," she said.

"These scenes helped me (and) I am hoping they will do the same for others.

"If we can just help just one person, going through some of the roughest days of their lives, have a better day it'll make me so happy and be amazing legacy to my dad."

Ms Brander's donation adds to the other artworks donated by community members to the facility.

caloundra health service dove palliative care photographer
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Huge iPhone change tipped

    Huge iPhone change tipped
    • 15th Jan 2020 6:22 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multi-level social housing complex on cards for CBD

        premium_icon Multi-level social housing complex on cards for CBD

        News Works have started on what will be a multi-level social housing apartment building in the heart of Ipswich’s CBD.

        Single dad left ‘shocked’ by roadside drug test results

        premium_icon Single dad left ‘shocked’ by roadside drug test results

        News A magistrate has warned a father-of-four not to trust his drug dealer after a...

        Family loses everything after dream home burns down

        premium_icon Family loses everything after dream home burns down

        News They were woken by their neighbours about 4am, who alerted them to a fire in their...

        Teen on unregistered trail bike nabbed riding through Gatton

        premium_icon Teen on unregistered trail bike nabbed riding through Gatton

        News WANTING to de-stress, a 19-year-old teenager took his bike for a spin, but when he...