Photographer captures family life during pandemic

AS A photographer, Nicole Hooker is used to capturing some of the happiest moments in people’s lives, but the coronavirus pandemic means she’s now capturing some of the strangest.

Ms Hooker has started to document this unusual time through her Front Porch Project, where she takes photos of Ipswich families outside their house as they self-isolate.

“You’re going to be telling your kids and your grandkids about this time,” Ms Hooker said.

“You’ll be saying ‘we didn’t leave the house, we went a bit batty, we had to homeschool the kids, we couldn’t get toilet paper’, and you can include these sort of things in the photo – it’s just something that will get spoken about in the future.

“It’s scary times and it’s sad times, it’s just something that maybe lightens it.”

She said she was inspired after seeing the work of a US photographer taking family portraits during the virus lockdown.

“Everyone is going a bit batty in lockdown, so it’s not your normal family portrait stuff. I love the concept,” she said.

Ipswich Photographer Nicole Hooker has launched the front porch project.

“I thought I might try and give it a go here in Ipswich.

“Especially because here in Ipswich there are so many beautiful old homes with gorgeous front porches. There’s absolutely no contact.

“I turn up, I message you when I’m out the front. You come out to your porch, pets are definitely welcome as well. We do the photos, I edit them up and deliver them online, so there’s zero contact.”

Ms Hooker’s business, Nyx Photography, has operated in Ipswich for 7½ years.

She said the coronavirus had made life difficult.

“It’s been dreadful,” Ms Hooker said.

“ I’ve had to shut down my whole business, which has obviously impacted income drastically,” she said.

“To not be able to go out there and shoot all the time with new clients, it’s been devastating.”

To find out more or take part about the Front Porch Project, visit her Facebook Page at Nyx Photography. Sessions are $50 each.