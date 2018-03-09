Tourist accidentally shoots picture-perfect proposal

AN 'accidental photo' of a romantic marriage proposal on Sydney Harbour captivated social media and now the loved-up couple at the centre of the stunning image have been reunited with the fairytale keepsake.

The western Sydney couple were at the picturesque Mrs Macquarie's Point on Saturday, February 24, when Philo got down on one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend of three years Monica Gee.

Magical....The accidental photo captures romantic moment.



At that exact moment, a hobbyist photographer from California shooting pictures of the harbour unwittingly captured the proposal in a photo of a lifetime.

Caught in his lens were the couple silhouetted against a stunning Sydney scene with the Harbour Bridge and Opera House proving a perfect backdrop.

Realising what he had witnessed, the photographer wanted to trace the couple to give them the image but was unable to find them.

He took to the social media platform Reddit, from where it was shared on Facebook and noticed by a friend of Ms Gee's, one of 35,000 people who saw the image on social media.

Happy couple... Monica and Philo

Monica, 23, has been dating Philo for three years and said it was a long wait for a proposal - but more than worth it.

"He did not disappoint me, that's for sure. We got to this beautiful spot and sat down appreciating everything around us, it was a beautiful moment," she told Hope 103.2 radio.

"It was a definite yes … there were lots of tears. And as soon as I turned around all my family, his family, and my friends came out. They'd been hiding all day."

Romantic... A close-up photo taken by the fiance's brother.



She revealed Philo had gone to extraordinary lengths, with his family nearby with a favourite song and cameras at the ready but his brother, who was supposed to be taking pictures of the romantic moment, tripped and fell in his hurry to get in position.

He missed the crucial moment, which makes the presence of a mystery snapper even more touching.

Ironically, it was the sound of his fall that drew the photographer's attention to the image he had just taken.

The loved-up couple plan to tie the knot next year.