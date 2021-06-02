Menu
Wait times have blown out at many Covid testing sites across Melbourne this week as an outbreak continues to grow. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
News

Photo shows crazy Covid testing queue

by Anthony Piovesan
2nd Jun 2021 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:29 AM

Melburnians have come out for Covid testing in droves on Wednesday morning, with a massive queue of cars stretching for kilometres along a major road in the city’s western suburbs.

Vision from a Channel 10 helicopter captured a huge line of cars waiting for a coronavirus test at the drive-through testing site at IPC Health in Deer Park.

Vehicles queue for kilometres along Station Rd as Melburnians answer the call to get tested.

It comes as Victoria’s seven-day snap lockdown is likely to be extended after the state recorded a further six local cases on Wednesday.

A massive total of 51,033 test results were sent out in the past 24 hours.

Greater demand is expected at testing sites over the next few days, as health authorities listed six popular shopping sites that could have been exposed to coronavirus.

Greater demand is expected at testing sites. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
One of the sites – Brimbank shopping centre – is the local shopping precinct to Deer Park.

The other shopping centres of concern are Craigieburn Central, Bay Street/ Clarendon Street in South Melbourne, Pacific Epping, Broadway Reservoir shopping strip and Station Street Lalor shopping strip.

Victoria’s Covid testing commander Jeroen Weimar on Tuesday warned that at least four of the state’s more than 50 locally transmitted cases had come from “fleeting” contact between Victorians.

“What we’re seeing now is people are brushing past each other in a small shop … This is stranger-to-stranger transmission,” he said.

Originally published as Photo shows crazy Covid testing queue

