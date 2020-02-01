Photo reveals mechanics’ hilarious fail

Woman was left humiliated after mechanics returned her car with a mistake.

Woman was left humiliated after mechanics returned her car with a mistake.

A secretary was left red-faced when she got her flash car back from the garage after blundering repairmen messed up the badge so it read Rover Range.

Aimeejo Madge's £24,000 ($A46,000) car had to be fixed after she was rear-ended in a four-vehicle smash.

Aimeejo Madge had to drive around with the wrong wording for a week. Picture: Triangle News

When she finally got the white Range Rover Evoque back after six weeks she didn't notice the bungle.

The 28-year-old said she was then ashamed to drive it for a week before it could be switched back.

Aimeejo said: "Being a Range Rover, it was a dream car for us and I have always wanted one.

"We worked really hard to afford it.

"When we got it back at first nobody noticed anything was wrong because we were more focused on the damage which was fixed."

Her quarry manager boyfriend Scott pointed out the mistake later that evening.

She added: "Scott thought, 'Hang on, this doesn't look right, it says Rover first'.

"He sent me a photo but I still didn't believe him.

"I was in shock and just laughed at first.

"I thought it was a prank and thought Scott had done something with the camera, so I made him send me a video.

"They basically put the badge on wrong. It must have been the only Rover Range in the world.

"It was absolutely embarrassing."

The woman from Cardiff said she was humiliated. Picture: Triangle News.

The error was made by First Choice Accident Repair in Cardiff.

Aimeejo of Tonyrefail, South Wales, added: "I told the garage we worked hard for this car and now it was now an embarrassment.

"I still had to drive it to work and it was humiliating because it was so visible.

"I had a private number plate anyway so the attention would have been drawn to that area.

"I was so mortified to keep driving it that I was parking up against a tree in work to hide it.

"Why wasn't this picked up in a quality check?

"They replaced them after a week but it was the stress of it."

The front of the car had the correct letters. Picture: Triangle news.

She had been driving her mum Rose and aunty Diane home when a car hit the back of her in November last year.

The trio were taken via ambulance to hospital with minor injuries.

"When we got it back at first nobody noticed anything was wrong because we were more focused on the damage, which was fixed," Aimeejo said.

Aimeejo merrily drove the car home from the garage on December 14, 2019, and described it as good as new.

But that evening she was enjoying a work party when her boyfriend Scott - a quarry manager - sent her a strange message.

NHS secretary Aimeejo has now sold the 2015-plate car for a black limited-edition Evoque Ember Range Rover.

First Choice Accident Repair refused to comment.